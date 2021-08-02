Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRQ. TD Securities dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 11,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

