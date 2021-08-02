DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $498.12 and last traded at $501.11. 3,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 810,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock worth $25,123,378. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

