Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Raised to GBX 2,260 at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICP has been the topic of several other reports. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,194 ($28.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,166.26. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

