IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.