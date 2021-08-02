Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

