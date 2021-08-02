TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

