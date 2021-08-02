AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.78. 171,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

