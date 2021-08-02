The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $197.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MIDD stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

