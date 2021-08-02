DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,603 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of DCP Midstream worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,028. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

