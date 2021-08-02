Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. 7,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,043. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

