First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

FHB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

