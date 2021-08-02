Insight Folios Inc Invests $236,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,095. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

