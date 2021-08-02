Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $1.56 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NRG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. 21,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,334. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

