New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 6,195 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 92.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

