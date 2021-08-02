Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
