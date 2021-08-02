Riversedge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

