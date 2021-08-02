Newton One Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.21. 23,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,004. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

