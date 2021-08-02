-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 466,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

APTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

