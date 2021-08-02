Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.39 on Monday, reaching $2,715.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

