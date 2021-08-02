Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Splunk by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 81,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $7,734,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $7,414,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,216. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

