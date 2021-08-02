Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of VSVS traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,665.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.