Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,866. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.