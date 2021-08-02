Vidya Trading Up 32.9% This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $10.55 million and $3.16 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.05 or 0.00819083 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00091558 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,470,724 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

