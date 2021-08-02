PAXEX Price Down 5% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $9,029.31 and approximately $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.01057671 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

