Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Oxen has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $42.18 million and $112,477.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,806.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.70 or 0.06658942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01391599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00362090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00130743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00592441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00368024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00295804 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,005,467 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

