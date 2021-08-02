Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $57.63. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 4,118 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

