Cowen Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

SIMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,424. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

