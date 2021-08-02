Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.22

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.22 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.