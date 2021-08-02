DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 2.4%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.02 and last traded at $170.02. 6,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,261,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

