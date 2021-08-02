Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.75 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.02.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $575.70 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

