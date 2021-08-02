Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 16.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $29.32.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
