Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 16.5%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

