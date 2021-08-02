Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BHE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,530. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

