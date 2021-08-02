Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

