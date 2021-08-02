Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
About Cadeler A/S
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.