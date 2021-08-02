Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.79. 11,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

