Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.21. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

