Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $220.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $481.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

