SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 9.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $124.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

