Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$9.59

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.
MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.96. 1,871,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,297. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
