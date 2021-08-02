Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$9.59

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.96. 1,871,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,297. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

