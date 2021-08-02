Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $89.13.

