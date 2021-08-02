Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $43.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.