Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

