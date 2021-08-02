Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 762,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,123,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.