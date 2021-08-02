IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $26.26 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after buying an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $535.95. 14,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,423. The firm has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $543.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.