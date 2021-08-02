Pflug Koory LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.