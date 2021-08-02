Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.