HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 755 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $328.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

