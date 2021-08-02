Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $5.22. Cigna reported earnings per share of $5.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

