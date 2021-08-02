HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.34 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

