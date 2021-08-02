Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

