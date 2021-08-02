WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $95.06. 24,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

